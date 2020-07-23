Houlton man indicted for list of crimes in connection with entering his ex wife’s house

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

A Houlton man has been formally charged by a Somerset County grand jury for crimes he is accused of committing in February.

Grand Jury proceedings had been on hold for months during the height of the pandemic.

But this week, 35 year old Derek Nickerson was indicted for violation of a protection order, eluding police, driving to endanger, and criminal trespass.

Police say that on Valentine’s Day, his ex wife was alerted by an app on her phone that Nickerson was inside her home in Canaan.

Nickerson was arrested after he led officers on a high speed chase in Skowhegan that reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

