Head of Maine CDC hopes President Trump wearing a mask helps guide others

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC hopes that recent actions by President Trump will get more people to wear a face covering.



The President shared a picture of himself on social media this week wearing a mask.



He also said he does it occasionally when social distancing isn’t possible.

“Given where we are in a crisis right now with COVID-19 wearing face coverings as President Trump recently suggested and tweeted a picture of himself doing, if everyone were to do that our collective risk of COVID-19 according to some models would drop significantly,” said Shah.



The Mills Administration has provided a tip line that allows people to report those who are not complying with face covering requirements.



According to the Governor’s office they have received more than 2,400 reports so far.



Almost 2,000 are about businesses.



455 are about individuals.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.