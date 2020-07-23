Advertisement

Governor’s 2nd annual Opioid Response Summit held virtually

Isolation during the pandemic is considered a contributing factor to increase in overdose-related deaths
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills’ second annual Opioid Response Summit was held virtually today. It highlighted community and compassion as they relate to Maine’s opioid epidemic.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, 127 deaths occurred in the first three months of the year due to drug overdose, which is up 23% from the last quarter of 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated us in ways that introduce new stressors for those with SUD in ways that are truly immeasurable,” Shah said.

Attendees heard from organizations like the McAuly Residence and viewed a short documentary from Recovery in Maine.

Former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy answered questions related to social connection and it’s importance.

“Regardless of whether loneliness is your primary problem or a consequence of your current anxiety and depression, investing in your social connections, showing up for your friends, allowing them to show up for you, these actually have positive benefits in how we feel regardless of what our primary challenge is,” Murthy said.

Governor Mills highlighted the response efforts over the last few months that rose to the occasion when in-person meetings were no longer an option.

“Outpatient treatment programs including methadone clinics pivoted to providing take-home doses to avoid daily trips to the clinic, the number of take home doses per week doubled to over 18,000 for over 3,300 patients and this change does not appear to have resulted in a single death,” Mills said.

Dr. Shah remained optimistic about the work that people in Maine can do to among a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Governor's 2nd annual Opioid Response Summit held virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Director of Maine CDC says flu vaccines will be a priority this year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doctor Nirav Shah says they are focused on keeping flu numbers at a minimum

Healthy Living

Second annual Opioid Response Summit to be held virtually Thursday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Virtual Opioid Summit

Coronavirus

Friday's state coronavirus numbers

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
A woman in her 80s from Penobscot County has become the latest to die with coronavirus. The state's death toll now stands at 115.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Maine CDC Director says how they report data will not change despite President’s order

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The way the Maine CDC reports data will not change.This statement from Director, Dr. Nirav Shah Thursday.

News

Hannaford to phase out tobacco products at all stores

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Hannaford to eliminate tobacco products at all of its stores in Maine, New England and New York by the fall

Coronavirus

Tuesday's Maine coronavirus numbers

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
Eight new cases are being reported Tuesday. This brings the state’s total to 3,566.

Healthy Living

Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 19 new cases

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By News Desk
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 114.

Healthy Living

Maine CDC reports additional coronavirus-related death, 21 new cases

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By News Desk
The 21 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,520. 436 are active, down 21 from Friday.

Healthy Living

13 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Friday according to Maine CDC

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
There will be no CDC briefing Friday afternoon. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday of next week.