Dry conditions forcing wildlife out of the woods in search of food

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Officials with the Maine Warden Service say dry conditions and lack of natural food sources are causing wildlife to wander closer to homes and businesses.

Warden Alan Dudley says black bears take advantage of an easy meal, be it garbage, bird feeders, a barbecue grill, or cat and dog food left out for a pet. The agency is working to educate the public to remove food sources, to help discourage wildlife from frequenting residential areas. Dudley has safety tips for the public who frequent Mantle Lake Park, where a young bear has been spotted.

“You’ve got some wooded country, then you’ve got residential right up against it. It’s a natural place for bear. And right now they have one over there. It’s a young bear, you know, a little over a hundred pounds, you know, probably a young male - doesn’t have a lot of experience and he’s not afraid of people, and he’s roaming that area. So the best advice that we can give, you know, if you have kids, you know, teach the kids that it’s not a puppy dog and don’t be tryin’ to go pat it, you know, and it’s a wild animal, and like any other wild animal, you know, you need to respect that animal and give it space,” says Game Warden Alan Dudley.

Dudley says young children should be supervised when at the park, since there is easy access to the lake, but especially now that a bear has been spotted in the area. If you see a bear, his advice is to avoid it by going in the opposite direction. Dudley says if an animal becomes a problem, contact the Warden Service.

