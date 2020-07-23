Director of Maine CDC says flu vaccines will be a priority this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The director of the Maine CDC says the state will do more to promote flu vaccines this year to try to take the strain off the health care system during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine promotes flu shots annually, but they’re especially important this year because of all the resources directed towards combating the pandemic.

Residents typically start getting flu shots in early fall.

Dr. Nirav Shah said “it’s likely COVID-19 will still be with us” at that time.

Maine had more than 10,000 cases of influenza during the most recent flu season, which stretched from 2019 into this year.

