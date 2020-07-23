Community gives back to man after money stolen

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) -The community is giving back to a Hall Quarry man who recently had a lot of money stolen from him.

Bo Merchant runs a pay-as-you-go woodpile in his front yard.

He's retired and lives off a fixed income.

Recently, his family says someone broke into his money box and stole over $1,000.

They decided to put a sign up afterward saying Merchant forgives the person who took the money.

The sign also says Merchant would like to help whoever was desperate enough to do it and it reads “if you are just a thief and don’t care, it’s never too late to change.”

Merchant was saving the money to give to his granddaughter’s graduation.

He says she’s two now.

