Advertisement

Community gives back to man after money stolen

The community is giving back to a Hall Quarry man who recently had a lot of money stolen from him.
The community is giving back to a Hall Quarry man who recently had a lot of money stolen from him.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) -The community is giving back to a Hall Quarry man who recently had a lot of money stolen from him.

Bo Merchant runs a pay-as-you-go woodpile in his front yard.

He's retired and lives off a fixed income.

Recently, his family says someone broke into his money box and stole over $1,000.

They decided to put a sign up afterward saying Merchant forgives the person who took the money.

They decided to put a sign up afterwards saying Merchant forgives the person who took the money.
They decided to put a sign up afterwards saying Merchant forgives the person who took the money.(WABI)

The sign also says Merchant would like to help whoever was desperate enough to do it and it reads “if you are just a thief and don’t care, it’s never too late to change.”

Merchant was saving the money to give to his granddaughter’s graduation.

He says she’s two now.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milbridge to showcase local artists and celebrate Maine’s history with downtown display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The pieces of art go along with this year's theme "All things Maine."

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bates contingency would house students in local hotels

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bates contingency would house students in local hotels

News

Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Popular Bangor seafood truck is operating out of a new vessel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Benjamin Gregory and Erin Doughty say this one has more space, which makes things more efficient.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 5 hours ago

Back To School

How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.