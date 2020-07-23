Bates contingency would house students in local hotels

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Bates College is considering putting up students in local hotels as it tries to figure out where to safely house students in a pandemic.

The Maine college told students recently it is “working quickly to add to our existing housing resources” to ensure everyone has a place to stay.

“We need to make sure we can house our new and returning students,” spokesperson Mary Pols told the Sun Journal. The college also needs extra beds for students who may fall ill.

Adding to the difficulty: It’s unclear how many of its 1,800 students are going to show up at its Lewiston campus starting in about a month.

