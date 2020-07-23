Advertisement

Bates contingency would house students in local hotels

Bates College
Bates College(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Bates College is considering putting up students in local hotels as it tries to figure out where to safely house students in a pandemic.

The Maine college told students recently it is “working quickly to add to our existing housing resources” to ensure everyone has a place to stay.

“We need to make sure we can house our new and returning students,” spokesperson Mary Pols told the Sun Journal. The college also needs extra beds for students who may fall ill.

Adding to the difficulty: It’s unclear how many of its 1,800 students are going to show up at its Lewiston campus starting in about a month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Milbridge to showcase local artists and celebrate Maine’s history with downtown display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The pieces of art go along with this year's theme "All things Maine."

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Union requests that both sides meet together with mediator

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Community gives back to man after money stolen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Bo Merchant runs a pay-as-you-go woodpile in his front yard.

News

Popular Bangor seafood truck is operating out of a new vessel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Benjamin Gregory and Erin Doughty say this one has more space, which makes things more efficient.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 5 hours ago

Back To School

How should students practice safe social distancing at schools?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In the Department of Education's framework, adults must maintain six feet of distance from others to the extent they can while wearing face coverings.