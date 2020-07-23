Bangor’s superintendent outlines reopening plans to school committee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If students get the green light to head back to in-person instruction in Penobscot County- school will surely look different because of coronavirus concerns.

Bangor’s Superintendent Betsy Webb unveiled some reopening plans on Wednesday night in a school committee meeting.

The committee tentatively accepted the plans, but did not vote on them.

This comes as the state recently announced red, yellow, and green classifications to guide schools on types of learning.

A yellow designation means a school would participate in hybrid learning and red means online only.

Webb says if they are given a green category which is full in-person instruction - they would be able to run these three options simultaneously- in person, remote learning, or hybrid which is 2 to 3 days at school and other days online.

A number of safety procedures like temperature checks and mask-wearing would be in place.

There would also be desks spaced out, one-way walkthroughs, and no lockers.

Sanitizing and cleaning are also part of the plans.

Students’ movement throughout schools will be reduced - they’ll stay in classrooms for recess and eat lunch there, too.

Webb also addressed what happens if a student tests positive for coronavirus.

Webb said, ”If a case is detected in schools the first thing we do is coordinate with health experts. The general guidance is that if a case is detected you have to close that school for two to five days for deep cleaning. During those two to five days, the facility and staff would move to a remote learning pathway.”

Webb said if a student showed symptoms, they would have isolation rooms in place.

The school committee still needs to vote on these plans - you can find more information on them here.

A reopening planning committee was created to help make these plans.

That group is made up of school officials, teachers, staff, and parents.

School officials say they used guidance from public health data and the Maine Department of Education and other various places for input to help craft their reopening plans.

The Department of Education will share its color-coded system on school reopening classifications on July 31st.

