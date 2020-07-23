2020 Maine Tourism Awards recipients announced

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Community members who help enhance Maine’s tourism industry are being honored.

The Maine Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of the 2020 Maine Tourism Awards.

“The awards are normally presented at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which was to have been held in mid-April of 2020. As the phased reopening of Maine’s tourism industry progresses, we wanted to share the stories of this year’s awardees as a reminder of all that Maine offers to both residents and visitors.”

Among this year's winners - the folks behind Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies and Opera House Arts in Stonington.

They received the Innovation and Creativity Award for the production and outdoor staging of the original play "Avalon".

That was at Nervous Nellie's outdoor sculpture garden in Deer Isle last summer.

Hardy Boat Cruises, and Caribou Parks and Recreation Department also received awards.

The awards will be presented at the 2021 tourism conference.

Other winners include: Hardy Boat Cruises is the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Tourism Excellence. As a small eco-tourism business offering Puffin Watch and other nature tours and providing a ferry service from New Harbor to Monhegan Island, they support the community and a healthy Maine environment.

Thalo Blue Destination Marketing, EcoPhotography, and Aroostook County Tourism are the joint recipients of the Marketing and Promotion Award for their collaboration in creating the summer focused “Upta Camp” edition of Aroostook County’s annual brochure.

Caribou Parks and Recreation Department receives the Leadership and Growth Award for their support of Maine’s snowmobile industry through the Official Aroostook County Trail Report, which collects and posts weekly updates on trail conditions throughout the region.

“I am happy to be recognizing these award recipients for their important contributions to the tourism industry in Maine. They are members of an industry that as a whole has put hard work and creativity into adapting their practices to safely welcome visitors.”

