Advertisement

2020 Maine Tourism Awards recipients announced

Community members who help enhance Maine’s tourism industry are being honored.
Maine Tourism Awards
Maine Tourism Awards(METourism)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Community members who help enhance Maine’s tourism industry are being honored.

The Maine Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of the 2020 Maine Tourism Awards.

“The awards are normally presented at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which was to have been held in mid-April of 2020. As the phased reopening of Maine’s tourism industry progresses, we wanted to share the stories of this year’s awardees as a reminder of all that Maine offers to both residents and visitors.”

MOT director Steve Lyons

Among this year's winners - the folks behind Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies and Opera House Arts in Stonington.

They received the Innovation and Creativity Award for the production and outdoor staging of the original play "Avalon".

That was at Nervous Nellie's outdoor sculpture garden in Deer Isle last summer.

Hardy Boat Cruises, and Caribou Parks and Recreation Department also received awards.

The awards will be presented at the 2021 tourism conference.

Other winners include: Hardy Boat Cruises is the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Tourism Excellence. As a small eco-tourism business offering Puffin Watch and other nature tours and providing a ferry service from New Harbor to Monhegan Island, they support the community and a healthy Maine environment.

Thalo Blue Destination Marketing, EcoPhotography, and Aroostook County Tourism are the joint recipients of the Marketing and Promotion Award for their collaboration in creating the summer focused “Upta Camp” edition of Aroostook County’s annual brochure.

Caribou Parks and Recreation Department receives the Leadership and Growth Award for their support of Maine’s snowmobile industry through the Official Aroostook County Trail Report, which collects and posts weekly updates on trail conditions throughout the region.

“I am happy to be recognizing these award recipients for their important contributions to the tourism industry in Maine. They are members of an industry that as a whole has put hard work and creativity into adapting their practices to safely welcome visitors.”

DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Houlton man indicted for list of crimes in connection with entering his ex wife’s house

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say that on Valentine’s Day, his ex wife was alerted by an app on her phone that Nickerson was inside her home in Canaan.

News

Resources available for those who rely on hay for livestock

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you are someone who relies on hay to feed your animals - local experts are offering advice and resources...

News

Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 26-year-old Kelsey Buckmore of Augusta and 26-year-old Rachel Paquet of Smithfield died at the scene.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 14 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
A total of 3,239 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 23 over the past 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Initial unemployment claims decrease in Maine, weekly certifications mostly hold steady

Updated: 6 hours ago
Those numbers represent a drop from the week before, where 4,600 initial claims were filed.

News

House OKs free national park access for Gold Star families

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk and Associated Press
Gold Star Park Pass

News

Not enough being done for the homeless say Portland advocates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Homeless advocates criticize city of Portland for not doing enough to help the people camping in the park at Deering Oaks

News

homeless Advocates criticizing the city of Portland

Updated: 8 hours ago
homeless Advocates criticizing the city of Portland

News

VACCINES

Updated: 8 hours ago
MAINE TO promote flu vaccines

News

Director of Maine CDC says flu vaccines will be a priority this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doctor Nirav Shah says they are focused on keeping flu numbers at a minimum