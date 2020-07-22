Waldo CAP offering food distribution for those in need

WALDO, Maine (WABI) -

In need of food? Waldo Community Action Partners can help.

Waldo Cap is hosting a food distribution day this Friday, July 24th at the Waldo County Technical Center.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals will be allowed to shop for items needed.

But following CDC guidelines, only three individuals at a time will be allowed in and a face covering is required.

If you’re uncomfortable entering the building there will be pre-packed boxes available or you may request a staff member to shop for you.

For more information contact Cherie Merrill at 338-6809 ext. 202 or email cmerrill@waldocap.org.

Waldo Cap will also host another distribution the following Monday, July 27th.

