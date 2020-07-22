Advertisement

UMaine Machias leaders discuss decision to suspend athletics

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Machias leaders held a virtual press conference, Wednesday morning, to discuss the decision to suspend athletics. The President, Head of School and Director of Athletics all say this is something they have discussed a long time. They feel they did the right thing for the school and student-athletes. We will hear the perspectives from a few of those student-athletes tomorrow night on TV5.

