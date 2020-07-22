Two people from Lincoln arrested after drug bust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two people from Lincoln were arrested Tuesday night after a Bangor Police dog found drugs in a vehicle they were in.

Around 6 Tuesday night, officers stopped a car on Garland Street near Essex Street.

Police say they suspected that 30-year-old Corey Pelkey and 29-year-old Katie Ireland were involved in drug activity, and called for the K9 team.

After the dog alerted to things in the car, police conducted a search.

Police say they found paraphernalia, several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, and more than $7,000. (WABI)

Both Pelkey and Ireland were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

