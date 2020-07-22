Advertisement

Two people from Lincoln arrested after drug bust

Police arrested 30-year-old Corey Pelkey and 29-year-old Katie Ireland. Both are from Lincoln.
Police arrested 30-year-old Corey Pelkey and 29-year-old Katie Ireland. Both are from Lincoln.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two people from Lincoln were arrested Tuesday night after a Bangor Police dog found drugs in a vehicle they were in.

Around 6 Tuesday night, officers stopped a car on Garland Street near Essex Street.

Police say they suspected that 30-year-old Corey Pelkey and 29-year-old Katie Ireland were involved in drug activity, and called for the K9 team.

After the dog alerted to things in the car, police conducted a search.

Police say they found paraphernalia, several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, and more than $7,000.
Police say they found paraphernalia, several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, and more than $7,000.(WABI)

They say they found paraphernalia, several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, and more than $7,000.

Both Pelkey and Ireland were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Father asks public for help in finding missing son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police say Perry left in his car early Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

News

New development will bring year-round residents to Northeast Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The students who live at the “College of the Atlantic-Mount Desert Center" will fit a very specific criteria.

Local

Oil spill settlement funds stream crossing upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The project will restore access to 12 miles of stream for migratory fish while improving the reliability of local roads.

Local

Police searching Fairfield for hit-and-run suspect, victims’ mother speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The family is offering a $500 reward to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

Latest News

Community

Grief camp for kids goes virtual and still provides hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
This year, like many others, Experience Camp has had to offer virtual activities for the kids instead.

News

Grief campers unbox hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The "camp in a boxes" were then shipped to the more than 900 kids across the country who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or caregiver.

News

Camp for kids who have experienced loss goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Hot Diggity Dog! It’s National Hot Dog Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
July 22 is National Hot Dog Day!

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Waldo CAP offering food distribution for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Waldo Cap is hosting a food distribution day this Friday at the Waldo County Technical Center.It's from 11 to 2.