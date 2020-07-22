Advertisement

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Tuesday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Tuesday evening about 1,360 miles (2,188 kilometers) west-southwest of the Southern Windward Islands. At 11 p.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (14 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status sometime on Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday. Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24, 2005, making it the current record holder.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named stormed of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

