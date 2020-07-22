Seasonable Temperatures & Comfortable Humidity This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure will approach the region today as high pressure moves to our east. This will bring us a bit more cloudiness with skies averaging partly sunny for our Wednesday. As the disturbance approaches, it will push a warm front toward the area today which may trigger a few showers in spots this afternoon mainly over southern and western parts of the state otherwise most locales will remain dry for the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° today with comfortable humidity as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely tonight as the warm front pushes into the area. Some of the showers and thunderstorms could produce some heavy downpours. Nighttime temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the region on Thursday bringing us a mostly cloudy skies, a more humid air mass along with some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty wind the primary threats. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will return to our forecast for Friday. Friday looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The nice weather hangs on into the start of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s Saturday. A disturbance to our north is forecast to drop southward toward the state on Sunday and could bring a few showers into the forecast Sunday mainly over northern locales.

Today: Partly sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon shower especially over southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 73°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly over northern areas. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.