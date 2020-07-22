Advertisement

Police searching Fairfield for hit-and-run suspect, victims’ mother speaks out

The family is offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.
Norridgewock Road in Fairfield
Norridgewock Road in Fairfield(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man from Fairfield who was hit by a car early Monday morning is pleading for the driver to come forward. Police say 30-year-old Colby Dyer was walking home from the Big Apple Store on Norridgewock Road where he works when he was hit.

Fairfield hit-and-run
Fairfield hit-and-run(WABI)

His mom, Rene Dyer, tells us he is in critical care in Augusta with multiple injuries including road rash and fractured ribs.

Dyer says her son clocked out at the Big Apple Store around midnight and headed home. At this point, his family says he has no memory of the incident.

Dyer says Colby has no medical insurance and now faces a lifetime of medical bills debt.

The family is offering a $500 reward to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

“That’s my son and they left him lying in the street to die like trash. I mean, this is not like you hit a squirrel. You hit a human being that has children and he has family, and you left him there. You need to come forward, you need to say what you did and at least apologize. Accidents happen. I’m sure you didn’t intentionally run my child over but you need to apologize and you need to own up to what you did,” said Dyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield Police at 453-9393.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by the family.

