Orono hotel provides safe swimming this summer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Swimming safely this summer.

There's a place in Orono providing a spot to do just that.

Sip and Dip at the University Inn has been a bit of an oasis to many for years now.

They welcome the public to come to enjoy their pool.

It’s $10 for ages three and up.

They also serve a variety of cocktails and mocktails.

Management says this year has been different with the pandemic.

They've put new procedures and protocols in place to keep their sip and dippers safe.

There's lots of sanitizing, and they ask for masks to be worn to the pool and at the bar.

“We have so many regulars that come to the pool and there’s so many families that come and so many of the other avenues for them are closed and I’ve been happy to have a spot for them to come and have a fun summer day,” Carrie Briggs, General Manager at the University Inn.

Joanne St. Pierre, a Lamoine resident, said, ”Coming to the pool is a concern, so we’ve tried out a couple in the area.”

"Would you recommend this spot?"

“Absolutely. Absolutely.”

They’re open every day.

People can bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

they suggest calling ahead of time to see if they’re at capacity.

If you do get there and the pool is full, they’ll call you when space is available.

