New development will bring year-round residents to Northeast Harbor

NOTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert 365 are partnering to bring a new, mixed use development to downtown Northeast Harbor.

“We’ve engaged in a project to build a small, micro-campus of College of the Atlantic,” said COA President Darron Collins. “Where we would have fifteen student residences, an apartment complex for visiting faculty or visiting staff, and a store front.”

“It’s wonderful for the whole town to have one of the vacant lots fitted out with a new building, and lots of people in there on a year-round basis,” added Mount Desert 365 Executive Director Kathy Miller. “So it’s a great fit.”

The new building will be known as the “College of the Atlantic-Mount Desert Center,” and the students who live there will fit a very specific criteria.

“We’re bringing third and fourth year students here who have thought a lot about their career trajectory,” Collins said. “It’s kind of a living, learning community for a cohort of really engaged students, and that’s an important component of the whole project.”

COA says they’re thrilled to partner with community-based Mount Desert 365, whose mission is promoting long-term economic growth, through expansion of year-round residential communities.

“The idea,” said Collins, “is even with a number of just fifteen students, we can have a measurable impact on the year-round community, and one we’re really excited about. "

Miller says she’s excited about the future of the downtown area.

“We expect a lot of activity, and it’s just gonna create a nice little buzz, a little new vitality in the community that we think will be wonderful for everyone,” she said. “So everybody wins, and that’s good.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.