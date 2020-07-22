Advertisement

Maine CDC reports no net gain of coronavirus cases

CDC reporting 21 more confirmed cases and 21 probable.
Cases in Maine on 7-22
Cases in Maine on 7-22
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The overall statewide cases of coronavirus in Maine remained the same from Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, The Maine CDC is says that 28 new cases were reported...

During Tuesday’s briefing Dr. Nirav Shah said the numbers would change because of tests at a summer camp.

Cases at the camp were retested and determined there were no positive results.

In the latest reporting there are 25 confirmed cases and three probable, totaling an additional 28.

During the same reporting period four previously confirmed cases were found to be from out of state and another 24 probable - including the 19 from the camp.

All were ruled to be “not a case..”

Making a reduction of 28, keeping that overall number at 3,723.

There are 389 active cases.

3,216 Mainers have recovered.

118 people have passed away with coronavirus.

Cases in Maine on 7-22
Cases in Maine on 7-22

In the county by county breakdown you can see the total number of cases by county...

As well as the total number of active cases...

Right now the highest number of active cases remain in the southern counties...

There are currently 20 active cases in Penobscot County.

