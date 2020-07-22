Kennebec Valley Community College prepares for 2020 school year

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The student parking lot at Kennebec Valley Community College is empty, but inside staff are preparing for the 2020 school year amid a pandemic.

KVCC teaches trade skills like plumbing, welding, and nursing. They had to come up with new ways to continue in-person learning while maintaining proper distancing. President Richard Hopper says the school usually offers about 70% in-person instruction and 30% online, but this year those numbers will flip.

“So lab sections and shops and studio courses, those will be for the the in-person components,” Hopper said. “Those will be fairly small, generally around 10 students, max. Some of them are up to 12, I believe. We’re also trying to separate lab sections so that there’s no more than 12 students in a classroom. We’re doing this based on a square footage basis.”

KVCC plans to use a self-screening app so students and faculty can regulate and keep track of any coronavirus symptoms.

“It’s also going to help us with contact tracing to make sure that if there is a case anywhere that we know which rooms they’ve been in, which classes they were in, the students with whom they came in contact with,” Hopper said.

Hopper says while they have to walk a fine line between anxiety and exuberance, he remains optimistic.

