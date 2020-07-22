Hot Diggity Dog! It’s National Hot Dog Day!

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - You may want to cook yourself a hot dog or two for dinner tonight. It’s National Hot Dog Day!

Whether you pop one on the grill, boil it, or roast it over a fire, its no secret hot dogs are certainly a fan favorite around the country, especially in Winslow.

Hotdogs (WABI)

We stopped by Courtney’s Hotdogs during their lunch rush Wednesday. This popular hot dog stand has been “on a roll” since 1997. Customer favorites here include the chili cheese dogs and a loaded hot dog! But, whatever you do, don’t put ketchup on it, at least that’s not what most customers here appear to do.

“Ketchup is not the real popular one. It’s for kids, you know, mostly kids have ketchup,” said owner of Courtney’s Hotdogs, Scott Dorval.

National Hot Dog day has been celebrated every year since 1991.

You can grab a dog, with or without a bun, at Courtney’s Hotdogs Monday through Saturday.

