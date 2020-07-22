Advertisement

Hot Diggity Dog! It’s National Hot Dog Day!

July 22 is National Hot Dog Day!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - You may want to cook yourself a hot dog or two for dinner tonight. It’s National Hot Dog Day!

Whether you pop one on the grill, boil it, or roast it over a fire, its no secret hot dogs are certainly a fan favorite around the country, especially in Winslow.

Hotdogs
Hotdogs(WABI)

We stopped by Courtney’s Hotdogs during their lunch rush Wednesday. This popular hot dog stand has been “on a roll” since 1997. Customer favorites here include the chili cheese dogs and a loaded hot dog! But, whatever you do, don’t put ketchup on it, at least that’s not what most customers here appear to do.

“Ketchup is not the real popular one. It’s for kids, you know, mostly kids have ketchup,” said owner of Courtney’s Hotdogs, Scott Dorval.

National Hot Dog day has been celebrated every year since 1991.

You can grab a dog, with or without a bun, at Courtney’s Hotdogs Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Father asks public for help in finding missing son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police say Perry left in his car early Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

News

Two people from Lincoln arrested after drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Both Pelkey and Ireland were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

News

New development will bring year-round residents to Northeast Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The students who live at the “College of the Atlantic-Mount Desert Center" will fit a very specific criteria.

Local

Oil spill settlement funds stream crossing upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The project will restore access to 12 miles of stream for migratory fish while improving the reliability of local roads.

Local

Police searching Fairfield for hit-and-run suspect, victims’ mother speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The family is offering a $500 reward to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

Latest News

Community

Grief camp for kids goes virtual and still provides hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
This year, like many others, Experience Camp has had to offer virtual activities for the kids instead.

News

Grief campers unbox hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The "camp in a boxes" were then shipped to the more than 900 kids across the country who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or caregiver.

News

Camp for kids who have experienced loss goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Waldo CAP offering food distribution for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Waldo Cap is hosting a food distribution day this Friday at the Waldo County Technical Center.It's from 11 to 2.