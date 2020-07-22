Haylock wins Maine Women’s Amateur with a chip in on playoff hole

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - 15 year old Ruby Haylock leading by two going in to the final round against former champion Bailey Plourde.

Plourde is from Newcastle and would rally from 4 shots down with three holes to play to force extra holes.

They went to a playoff. Haylock would chip in for birdie to win the Maine Women’s Amateur.

