Haylock wins Maine Women’s Amateur with a chip in on playoff hole
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - 15 year old Ruby Haylock leading by two going in to the final round against former champion Bailey Plourde.
Plourde is from Newcastle and would rally from 4 shots down with three holes to play to force extra holes.
They went to a playoff. Haylock would chip in for birdie to win the Maine Women’s Amateur.
