Grief camp for kids goes virtual and still provides hope

Experience Camp is helping kids cope with the loss of loved ones
Experience Camp is offering kids hope even through a pandemic.
Experience Camp is offering kids hope even through a pandemic.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Grief can be hard on anyone but especially kids.

A free one-week camp founded in 2009 helps children cope with loss.

But this year, like many others, Experience Camp has had to offer virtual activities for the kids instead.

They've been doing yoga, journaling, computer game coding and making craft puppets.

But their biggest impact was “camp in a box.”

12 items were carefully chosen to spark joy and connection with kids.

They were then shipped to the more than 900 kids across the country who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or caregiver.

”We are still able to show them that there is joy especially right now. Right? When things are so heavy and things are scary and there’s so much uncertainty in our world that we are able to still infuse the core elements of camp, the joy, the friendship and support, the connection and the hope,” says Chief Experience Officer Sara Deren.

The largest live event on the schedule is the program's kick-off event, headlined by Andy Grammer, who will perform a mini concert for the campers the first week of August.

Camp registration has closed for this year but staff say registration for 2021 starts in October.

