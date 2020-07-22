Free backpacks available for students through annual giveaway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Giving back with backpacks.

Verizon Wireless Zone in Bangor and several other locations in the region are handing out backpacks again this weekend.

It’s part of a national campaign.

This is the fourth year backpacks will be available at each of their five locations in Bangor, Newport, Skowhegan, Ellsworth and Presque Isle.

Each location will provide backpacks filled with school supplies for any students in grades K through 12.

Backpacks (Kinsley Centers)

“I think everybody’s going through some hardships and we’ve been turned upside down and I think it’s a good time to be able to do this,” said Marketing Manager, Becky MacManus.

The backpack giveaway is this Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

More than 800 locations are donating 140,000 supply-filled backpacks.

They say this makes more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.

Students can also enter to win $10,000 in college scholarships.

