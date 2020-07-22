Advertisement

Four entities interested in taking over Hampden waste facility

More could come forward soon.
MRC working to find new operator
MRC working to find new operator(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Four entities have expressed interest in taking over operations at the currently dormant waste facility in Hampden and more could be coming soon.

That’s according to the Municipal Review Committee’s Board of Directors who met Wednesday morning offering an update on the plant that closed in May.

The MRC is comprised of 115 municipalities that were sending their waste to Hampden before it shut down.

They did not name the interested parties that would take over for Coastal Resources of Maine, which had been staffing the facility.

MRC’s Executive Director said the plant has been operating with a skeleton crew periodically running equipment and maintaining the location.

Officials hope to work quickly through the process to get the plant operating again.

“We understand that our members are looking for progress, our board is looking for progress,” said Board President Karen Fussell. “We are not interested in and we do not have the resources or capacity to be able to hold the plant in this sort of state of suspension indefinitely. And definitely not longer than a period of a couple of months here.”

“That is why we do have a skeleton crew there, and we are turning equipment just to make sure that a restart can happen in a timely fashion and things don’t have to back together or re-energized,” said Executive Director Michael Carroll. “We’re trying to keep everything preserved so it’s just sitting idle right now.”

The board meets next with a Town Hall forum for members on August 19th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Father asks public for help in finding missing son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police say Perry left in his car early Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

News

Two people from Lincoln arrested after drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Both Pelkey and Ireland were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

News

New development will bring year-round residents to Northeast Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The students who live at the “College of the Atlantic-Mount Desert Center" will fit a very specific criteria.

Local

Oil spill settlement funds stream crossing upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The project will restore access to 12 miles of stream for migratory fish while improving the reliability of local roads.

Local

Police searching Fairfield for hit-and-run suspect, victims’ mother speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The family is offering a $500 reward to anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

Latest News

Community

Grief camp for kids goes virtual and still provides hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
This year, like many others, Experience Camp has had to offer virtual activities for the kids instead.

News

Grief campers unbox hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The "camp in a boxes" were then shipped to the more than 900 kids across the country who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or caregiver.

News

Camp for kids who have experienced loss goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Hot Diggity Dog! It’s National Hot Dog Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
July 22 is National Hot Dog Day!

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Waldo CAP offering food distribution for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Waldo Cap is hosting a food distribution day this Friday at the Waldo County Technical Center.It's from 11 to 2.