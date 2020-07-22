Four entities interested in taking over Hampden waste facility

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Four entities have expressed interest in taking over operations at the currently dormant waste facility in Hampden and more could be coming soon.

That’s according to the Municipal Review Committee’s Board of Directors who met Wednesday morning offering an update on the plant that closed in May.

The MRC is comprised of 115 municipalities that were sending their waste to Hampden before it shut down.

They did not name the interested parties that would take over for Coastal Resources of Maine, which had been staffing the facility.

MRC’s Executive Director said the plant has been operating with a skeleton crew periodically running equipment and maintaining the location.

Officials hope to work quickly through the process to get the plant operating again.

“We understand that our members are looking for progress, our board is looking for progress,” said Board President Karen Fussell. “We are not interested in and we do not have the resources or capacity to be able to hold the plant in this sort of state of suspension indefinitely. And definitely not longer than a period of a couple of months here.”

“That is why we do have a skeleton crew there, and we are turning equipment just to make sure that a restart can happen in a timely fashion and things don’t have to back together or re-energized,” said Executive Director Michael Carroll. “We’re trying to keep everything preserved so it’s just sitting idle right now.”

The board meets next with a Town Hall forum for members on August 19th.

