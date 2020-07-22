Advertisement

FBI links men’s rights lawyer to N.J., California killings

The suspect, identifed as Roy Den Hollander, was found dead the day after the shooting at the judge's New Jersey home. Investigators are looking into whether he died of suicide.
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men’s rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.

The evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander, another men's rights attorney who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge's son and wounded her husband, to the death of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.

FBI officials in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday would not describe the evidence or explain how it ties into the two cases.

Angelucci was shot to death at his home on July 11.

The FBI says Den Hollander was the "primary subject in the attack" Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.

Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed. Den Hollander was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York.

In both attacks, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, according to a law enforcement official. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Investigators found items in Den Hollander's possession that prompted concerns about whether he had targeted, or planned to target, other people. The items included a photograph of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the address of a state appeals courthouse, a state court spokesperson said.

Den Hollander, 72, described himself as an "anti-feminist" attorney who filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of "ladies night" promotions at bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing women's studies classes, and sued news organizations over what he said was biased coverage.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings posted online, Den Hollander had sharply criticized Salas and other female judges.

He also wrote about wanting to use the rest of his time on earth to "even the score" with his perceived enemies, using "cowboy justice."

Both Den Hollander and Angelucci, 52, were involved in lawsuits seeking to force the U.S. government to require all young women to join men in registering for a possible military draft.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, told The Associated Press that Den Hollander was furious that he hadn't been involved in Angelucci's case.

"Roy was just not happy that we did not involve him as a co-counsel. I think unhappy is an understatement," Crouch said. "He called me up and threatened me."

Den Hollander's lawsuit, filed in 2015 on behalf of a woman in New Jersey, was assigned to Salas. He withdrew as the lawyer in the case a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer.

