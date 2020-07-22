Father asks public for help in finding missing son

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A father is begging for help. Michael Perry is asking for any information about his son’s whereabouts.

31-year-old Cameron Perry, who lives in Orono, hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police say Cameron left in his car early Sunday morning.

They say Perry’s roommate called them when Cameron didn’t come home.

Police say Cameron drives a tan Chevy Tahoe with the license plate number 4016WA.

Cameron’s father Michael says this behavior is very unusual for his son.

“Very concerning. I’m sick inside. That’s all I can think of. I’m doing my very best... It’s very painful,” Micheal explained.

He has been out on the roads looking for Cameron for the past couple of days and has this message for him.

“Cameron, just please give me a call. Give me a text. I’m here for you. I love you. There’s no problem we can’t conquer. I want you home. Please.”

State Police Major Crimes Unit has been called and briefed on this case - per protocol.

DEEMI, a search and rescue organization, is helping look in the Orono area for Perry, too.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Orono PD at 866-4000.

