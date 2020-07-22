Advertisement

Fairfield man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Monday

(KSPR)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help identifying the driver who hit a Fairfield man early Monday morning.

It happened near the Big Apple store on Norridgewock Road around 1 a.m.

We’re told 30-year-old Colby Dyer was hit by a car.

Police say Dyer is currently in the hospital in critical care.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield Police at 453-9393.

