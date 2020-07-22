Domestic abuse survivors heading to Eastport for community event

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - Breaking the silence and ending the stigma surrounding domestic violence.

That's the goal behind the non-profit Finding Our Voices.

Since February 2018, they’ve been trying to help domestic abuse victims by bringing communities together.

This includes all genders and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It all started with an exhibit featuring portraits and audio submissions of domestic abuse survivors.

They've since reached many different communities.

Founder and President Patrisha McLean say it's astounding how much their project has grown.

She says that’s thanks to the different community partners and survivors who’ve added their voices.

“People are listening. Their eyes are open. Their ears are open, and I really think things are going to change with this effort. Every business that posts a banner in their window is saying to the community, we care about this issue,” McLean said.

This Sunday, at least five of the survivors featured in banners are traveling from all over Maine to Eastport.

The women will be at different businesses to talk about their experiences.

You can find more information here.

There are also different helplines including NextStep Domestic Violence Project of Hancock and Washington Counties.

You can call them at 1-800-315-5579.

Folk from NextStep will also be at the event in Eastport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

