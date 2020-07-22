Brady Nickerson foundation receives first major matching donation

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation, founded in memory of a young Glenburn boy who died from cancer in the spring of 2019, they got their first major donation today in their mission to sponsor local kids costs to play baseball. Nickerson & O’Day donating a $5,000 matching check to the foundation. We’ve attached a link to learn more about scholarships and donate if you would like.

