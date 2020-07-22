Becoming Humid, with Scattered Showers & Thundershowers Tonight & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought sunshine to Maine the past couple of days and earlier today continues to slowly slide off to the northeast of New England. Clouds associated with an approaching storm and warm front have been increasing across our region this afternoon. As the storm continues to approach and then slides northeast up through Western New England the storm’s warm front will lift north through the Pine Tree State tomorrow. The warm front combined with an increasingly humid air-mass will bring scattered showers and some hit and miss thundershowers to Maine tonight and tomorrow. A few of the thunderstorms tomorrow may be on the strong side and contain a brief strong and gusty wind, torrential downpours, hail and frequent lightning.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into the Northeast for Friday and Saturday. The high should bring our region a bright and warm end to the workweek, with the fair and warm conditions likely continuing on Saturday as well. A disturbance crossing southeastern Canada may trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Maine on Sunday, with the best shot of seeing the showers and storms being found over northern parts of the Pine Tree State. At this point in time it appears Sunday will remain warm, with the humidity levels once again on the rise across New England.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thundershowers, patchy fog, with a light southeast breeze and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and thundershowers, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, humid, scattered showers and thundershowers possible, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

