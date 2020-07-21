Young girl seriously injured in Norridgewock crash Monday night

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Police say speeding may to be to blame for a crash in Norridgewock Monday night that injured two people.

It happened around 7:30 on the Fredericks Corner Road.

Authorities say 30-year-old Joshua Doane of Mercer was driving the pick-up.

They say a young relative who was a passenger was flown to a Bangor hospital with a serious head injury that’s not considered life threatening.

Police say neither Doane nor the girl were wearing seat belts.

Doane was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the District Attorneys Office will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.