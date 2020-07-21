Worker seriously hurt at construction site on interstate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A number of emergency vehicles crowded the construction site on the highway's median in the Hampden area this morning after an incident at the site where a bridge is being replaced.

According to the Maine DOT, a subcontractor was pinned when a very large piece of metal sheet piling fell off one of the trucks at the site.

The worker, who was seriously injured, remains at the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Officials say the contractor in charge of the project is suspending operations for the day to review safety procedures.

Traffic was slowed earlier this morning but has resumed to its normal pace.

Closer look of the scene from I-95 NB. A number of the emergency vehicles here originally have now left. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/ITwAnGJge3 — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) July 21, 2020

