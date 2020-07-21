Two proposed bills offer benefits for Maine veterans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers proposed two bills Tuesday aimed helping Maine veterans.

The first introduced by State Senator Mike Carpenter would establish a Veterans Bill of Rights.

That would help provide them better access to jobs, education, healthcare, and housing.

The second was introduced by Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

It would ensure veterans who were discharged based on their sexual orientation could access their Maine military benefits.

“LGBTQ people who serve our country in our armed forces deserve recognition, respect and the benefits they earned for their service. Just like all other veterans,” said Kate Knox with the Equality Maine.

“State benefits include Maine specific tax exemptions and financial assistance, housing services, education programs, recreational programs and others,” said Gideon.

Both bills have not been voted on yet by the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

