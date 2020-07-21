Three Walmart employees in Presque Isle test positive for COVID-19

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine CDC director, Dr Shah says there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Presque Isle. Three Walmart employees tested positive for the virus.

Dr Shah says, “Right now we’re in the early stages of the investigation and we’re trying to figure out where individuals may have contracted COVID 19, whether it was at the workplace itself or whether they may have been congregating outside the workplace and happen to contract it there. That’s something of a fixture in all workplace investigations.”

When asked if there is a risk to the public, Dr. Shah says, “Right now we don’t think there’s any more added risk of going to Walmart right now in Presque Isle if you need to but as our investigation unfolds we may learn more and so it’s all the more reason to remind folks to take precaution anytime they may be going out, Walmart included.”

Dr. Shah says Maine CDC just opened the investigation into this outbreak a few hours ago.

