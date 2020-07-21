Signs of life emerge at Saddleback Mountain after years of sitting idle
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SANDY RIVER, Maine (WMTW) - After years of sitting idle, Saddleback Mountain will be ready to open when ski season arrives this November.
That's according to mountain officials who are currently overseeing a massive amount of improvements.
The mountain has been closed since 2014.
Now that new owners are in place, the mountain is installing a new high-speed lift, upgrading the lodge, and improving the snow making system.
