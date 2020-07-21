Advertisement

Second annual Opioid Response Summit to be held virtually Thursday

Virtual Opioid Summit
Virtual Opioid Summit(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s second Opioid Response Summit will take place virtually this year.

Governor Janet Mills is convening the summit Thursday.

At least 1,000 people are expected to participate along with former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

This year's summit comes after a recent report from the Maine Attorney General's Office that showed a higher number of opioid-related overdoses this year.

Researchers believe the increase is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Mills plans to talk about what’s being done in response to the report.

