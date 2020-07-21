Ranked-choice voting count in 2nd Congressional District primary could wrap up soon

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The final results for ranked choice voting for the Republican primary in Maine’s Second Congressional District will be unveiled Tuesday.

Monday, election officials in Augusta began uploading ballots for Penobscot, Androscoggin, and Franklin Counties

The tabulation is set to take place Tuesday morning at 10.

The process is playing out because Dale Crafts did not get more than 50% of the vote on election day.

He wound up with 45%.

His two challengers, Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey, have conceded.

Tabulations will also include five legislative races - House Districts 41, 47, 49, and 90; and Senate District 11.

