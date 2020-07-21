Officials search for missing Newburgh woman

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing woman with dementia in Newburgh.

58-year-old Cindy Dunton was last seen just before 8:30 Tuesday morning at her residence.

She's likely to be with her two golden retrievers.

Officials say Dunton does respond to her name but is likely disoriented due to her condition.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call State Police at 973-3700.

