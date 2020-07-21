Northeast Harbor Bike Parade going virtual

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 20th Annual Bike Parade & Ice Cream Social in Northeast Harbor is going to look a little different this year, but the hot fudge sundaes will remain the same.

The bike parade has gone virtual.The Neighborhood House is providing area kids with decorations for their bikes.

They ask that they decorate at home and send photos that will be made into a montage on Neighborhood House’s Facebook page.

The ice cream portion of the event will be drive through style with police and other volunteers hand delivering sundaes to car windows.

“Its become a summer ritual here with both the year-round and seasonal population.,” said Neighborhood House Executive Director Anne-Marie Hart. “But like every business and organization, we’ve had to adapt from the norm, and so, we’re not gonna let the pandemic stop us.”

For more information on the bike parade and ice cream social, visit theneighborhoodhouse.com

