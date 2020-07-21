Advertisement

Partly Sunny Today, Afternoon Shower Possible

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see a few more clouds around today as high pressure slips off to our east and a warm front approaches from the southwest. Most of today will be rain free, but the approaching warm front may trigger a few late afternoon showers, especially over western parts of the state. The combination of increasing clouds, possible late day scattered showers and a light onshore breeze later in the day will hold the high temps in the 70s to near 80 today. The combination of a surface storm passing to our north along with a more humid air-mass and an upper level disturbance will bring Maine a better shot of showers and thunderstorms tonight and much of Thursday. Some of the thunderstorms Thursday may be on the strong side and contain a strong and gusty wind, torrential downpours, hail and frequent lightning.

At this time, it appears a ridge of high pressure will begin to build back into the Northeast for Friday and Saturday. The high should bring our region a bright and warm end to the workweek, with the fair and warm conditions likely continuing on Saturday as well.

Today: Partly sunny, possible late day scattered showers, with a light and variable wind and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

