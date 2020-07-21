Maine State Police swarm 2 Farmington businesses but decline to say why

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) -

Police have swarmed two businesses in Farmington, but officials are not saying why.

Pictures from the scene show several Maine State Police cruisers in the parking lot of Narrow Gauge Distributors, which is located at 374 High Street in Farmington.

State police troopers were also seen at the Homegrown Connection at 407 Wilton Road, which is also in Farmington.

When the state police were asked about the large presence, they referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff said he could not comment on investigations, and declined to say whether police had seized any records or items from the businesses, or whether anybody has been charged.

The website for Narrow Gauge Distributors describes the business as “the largest cannabis distribution company in Maine.

