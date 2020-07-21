Advertisement

Maine State Police swarm 2 Farmington businesses but decline to say why

When the state police were asked about the large presence, they referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Maine State Police swarm 2 Farmington businesses
Maine State Police swarm 2 Farmington businesses(WMTW)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) -

Police have swarmed two businesses in Farmington, but officials are not saying why.

Pictures from the scene show several Maine State Police cruisers in the parking lot of Narrow Gauge Distributors, which is located at 374 High Street in Farmington.

State police troopers were also seen at the Homegrown Connection at 407 Wilton Road, which is also in Farmington.

When the state police were asked about the large presence, they referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff said he could not comment on investigations, and declined to say whether police had seized any records or items from the businesses, or whether anybody has been charged.

The website for Narrow Gauge Distributors describes the business as “the largest cannabis distribution company in Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine DHHS adds 4 more ‘swab and send’ coronavirus testing sites across Maine

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The new sites brings the total amount of "swab and send" testing sites to 22 across the state.

News

Two bills offer benefits for veterans

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Free meals available for Bangor children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
As the summer presses on local officials want people to know that kids in the Bangor area have access to free meals.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Sports

University of Maine at Machias suspends its athletics program indefinitely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
University of Maine at Machias suspends its athletics program indefinitely

News

Worker seriously hurt at construction site on interstate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 12 new cases brings the total number of cases in Maine to 3,723.

News

BIW UNION REP. MEETS WITH FED. MEDIATOR

Updated: 7 hours ago
BIW UNION REP. MEETS WITH FED. MEDIATOR

News

Federal mediator to meet union rep. in dispute between workers and BIW

Updated: 9 hours ago
The company proposed annual 3% raises over three years.