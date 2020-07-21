Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases
CDC Briefing will be held Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -
The Maine CDC is reporting one new death related to the coronavirus Tuesday.
We know the person was from Cumberland County.
That brings the total in the state to 118.
There are 12 additional cases being reported as well.
That brings the total in Maine to 3,723.
414 cases remain active.
3,191 people have recovered.
Of the 12 new cases being reported - 4 come from Cumberland County.
There are 1,963 cases there now.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 118
- Total cases: 3,723
- Confirmed cases: 3,300
- Probable cases: 423
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.08%
- Patients recovered: 3,191
- Active cases: 414
- Currently hospitalized: 12
- Patients in intensive care unit: 10
- Patients on ventilators: 4
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.