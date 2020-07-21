Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting one new death related to the coronavirus Tuesday.

We know the person was from Cumberland County.

That brings the total in the state to 118.

There are 12 additional cases being reported as well.

That brings the total in Maine to 3,723.

Maine COVID county 7-21 (WABI)

414 cases remain active.

3,191 people have recovered.

Of the 12 new cases being reported - 4 come from Cumberland County.

There are 1,963 cases there now.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 118

Total cases: 3,723

Confirmed cases: 3,300

Probable cases: 423

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.08%

Patients recovered: 3,191

Active cases: 414

Currently hospitalized: 12

Patients in intensive care unit: 10

Patients on ventilators: 4

