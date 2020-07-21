Maine beer festival goes virtual

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - After the cancellation of Summer Session, Maine’s biggest craft beer festival, the Maine Brewers’ Guild is hosting a virtual event Saturday, July 25th.

Maine Beer Night is set to replace the in-person event by giving beer fans the opportunity to join brewers from Maine and around the world from the comfort of their homes.

The event will take place on Facebook and a five dollar donation will give attendees access to behind the scenes videos of the beer scene in Maine.

“We’ve all heard about the ingredients being grown in maine for beer but very few people have seen the facilities, fields, and heard from the people and all the machinery,” said Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. “So it think some of those videos and some of that content is going to be really interesting and help people appreciate all the craft beer industry and realize that it goes so far beyond just the beer itself.”

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase some of the beer that will be highlighted Saturday night.

Some of the videos include a roundtable with Tributary Brewing, an explanation on the art of beer cans with Mason’s Brewing and a look at the best places in Maine to drink a beer with a view.

All proceeds of the event will support the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

Tickets can be purchased at maineberrnight.com.

