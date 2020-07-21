Advertisement

Maine beer festival goes virtual

Maine Brewers' Guild to host Maine Beer Night on Facebook
Flight of beer at Stars & Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport, ME
Flight of beer at Stars & Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport, ME(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - After the cancellation of Summer Session, Maine’s biggest craft beer festival, the Maine Brewers’ Guild is hosting a virtual event Saturday, July 25th.

Maine Beer Night is set to replace the in-person event by giving beer fans the opportunity to join brewers from Maine and around the world from the comfort of their homes.

The event will take place on Facebook and a five dollar donation will give attendees access to behind the scenes videos of the beer scene in Maine.

“We’ve all heard about the ingredients being grown in maine for beer but very few people have seen the facilities, fields, and heard from the people and all the machinery,” said Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. “So it think some of those videos and some of that content is going to be really interesting and help people appreciate all the craft beer industry and realize that it goes so far beyond just the beer itself.”

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase some of the beer that will be highlighted Saturday night.

Some of the videos include a roundtable with Tributary Brewing, an explanation on the art of beer cans with Mason’s Brewing and a look at the best places in Maine to drink a beer with a view.

All proceeds of the event will support the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

Tickets can be purchased at maineberrnight.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Young Orrington girl continues her mission to “save all the kitties”

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
For the past 5 years McKenna LaBrie has been hosting a lemonade stand during Orrington's Old Home Week to raise money for the Forgotten Felines of Maine.

News

Healthy Acadia Harvest Truck Campaign

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Healthy Acadia needs to raise an additional $10,000 to purchase a truck for its Downeast Gleaning Initiative

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

Community

Nokomis Regional High School hands out bricks from old building

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Newport high school offers old bricks to alumni for donations to new school.

Latest News

Community

Downtown Bangor walking tour helps visitors stop and smell the roses

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
You can take a self-guided walking tour through the streets, parkways, and canals of downtown with a map of each location.

Community

Downtown Bangor walking tour helps visitors stop and smell the roses

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Downtown Bangor Coordinator Betsy Lundy talks about how visitors can walk to adopt-a-garden's in the area.

Community

Brewer Eagles Club Hosts "Christmas In July" Craft Fair

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
The club organized the fair to bring some festive spirit.

Community

Orland Country Store Gives Community "Taste Of the Fair"

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
East Orland Country Store and Grill gave the community a fair food experience without the fair.

Community

Town of Corinna selling Pegasus Statue

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The town of Corinna is selling a 17-foot-tall Mirrored Aluminum Statue of the mythical creature Pegasus.

Community

A Facebook Live tour to learn more about Bangor's history

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The Bangor Historical Society is offering a chance to learn about the city's rich history, from the comfort of your living room.