Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC on making school county color classifications

Announcement expected from Maine Department of Education on July 31st
Planning underway for fall return
Planning underway for fall return(WDBJ)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC offered some insight Tuesday into how they will establish county safety levels for schools.

The red, yellow, or green classifications will signify what type of learning can be offered in the fall.

All remote, in person, or a hybrid.

Dr. Nirav Shah said among the factors they will look at are the number of new cases in the county, positivity rates of tests conducted, and reports from doctor visits with people complaining of symptoms.

He says work in the community will need to continue even after schools open up.

“To reduce the overall levels of COVID-19 is by background work in the community itself,” said Shah. “That’s the best way to prevent COVID-19 from ever entering the school. As opposed to testing, let’s work on the front end to keep the background rates in a community as low as possible. That’s the surest way to prevent it from entering the school doors.”

The red, yellow, green classifications are expected to be announced on July 31st.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Parents worry over “unknowns” of school reopening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
TV 5 spoke with many today who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

Parents worry over the "unknown" of schools reopening

Updated: 15 hours ago
TV 5 spoke with parents who say not having a structured plan this close to the start is frustrating.

Back To School

College of the Atlantic announces partnership for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Thanks to a partnership with The Broad Institute, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is testing everyone who returns to campus this fall for COVID-19.

Back To School

Psychologist offers advice on talking to your kids about returning to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety. He says it's totally normal for kids, parents and school staff alike to feel anxious due to an uncertain school schedule.

Latest News

Back To School

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT

Back To School

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety.

Back To School

University of Maine System preparing to open campuses

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
UMS preparing to open campuses

Back To School

Back to School: RSU 25 planning for fall return

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
School officials continue to work on plans for re-opening amid a pandemic.

Back To School

RSU 25 back to school

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
School officials continue to work on plans for re-opening amid a pandemic. This after the state released a three-tier system last week on whether students should go back to class - or continue learning remotely.

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine