Head of Maine CDC on making school county color classifications

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC offered some insight Tuesday into how they will establish county safety levels for schools.

The red, yellow, or green classifications will signify what type of learning can be offered in the fall.

All remote, in person, or a hybrid.

Dr. Nirav Shah said among the factors they will look at are the number of new cases in the county, positivity rates of tests conducted, and reports from doctor visits with people complaining of symptoms.

He says work in the community will need to continue even after schools open up.

“To reduce the overall levels of COVID-19 is by background work in the community itself,” said Shah. “That’s the best way to prevent COVID-19 from ever entering the school. As opposed to testing, let’s work on the front end to keep the background rates in a community as low as possible. That’s the surest way to prevent it from entering the school doors.”

The red, yellow, green classifications are expected to be announced on July 31st.

