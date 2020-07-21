Haylock moves to the lead after two rounds at Maine Women’s Amateur Championship
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Women’s Amateur championship golf tournament at Augusta Country Club
Top of the leaderboard after 2 rounds
1. Ruby Haylock (Turner Highlands) +3
2. Bailey Plourde (Sheepscot Links) +5
3. Rachel Smith (Val Halla) +10
4. Jordan Laplume (Dunegrass) +16
T5. Carrie LAngevin (Augusta) +18
T5. Kristin Kannegieser(Martindale) +18
Final Round is Wednesday
