Haylock moves to the lead after two rounds at Maine Women’s Amateur Championship

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Women’s Amateur championship golf tournament at Augusta Country Club

Top of the leaderboard after 2 rounds

1. Ruby Haylock (Turner Highlands) +3

2. Bailey Plourde (Sheepscot Links) +5

3. Rachel Smith (Val Halla) +10

4. Jordan Laplume (Dunegrass) +16

T5. Carrie LAngevin (Augusta) +18

T5. Kristin Kannegieser(Martindale) +18

Final Round is Wednesday

