Free meals available for Bangor children

Meals are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the summer presses on local officials want people to know that kids in the Bangor area have access to free meals.

Good Shepherd Food Bank and Maine Discovery Museum are working together to offer free bagged breakfast and lunches for kids.

They are available every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 at Chapin Park in Bangor.

Feel free to grab the meals and have a safe socially distanced picnic.

You can pick up three days worth of meals at a time.

“If you show up and have kids in the household you can come or you can grab meals for any kiddo in the household,” said Lucas Lockhart. Lead Educator, Maine Discovery Museum. “Every time that you come in ask for meals we can provide you with three breakfasts and three lunch for any kid in the household. Any adult can show up. They don’t have to have the kid with them. They can grab the food and go.”

They will be offering the meals up through August 21st.

And meals that aren’t given away during their bi-weekly sessions are donated to a local food bank.

