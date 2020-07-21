“Fish For Everyone” celebration to hit Deer Isle-Stonington

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) -”Fish for Everyone” is a special community-wide menu IS planned in Deer Isle-Stonington for the first week of August.

It’s intended to be an awareness-building week for Deer Isle-Stonington’s fishing industry.

The hope is to get people inspired to buy a little extra seafood that week, either from a vendor or a restaurant.

”Fish for Everyone” was made possible by the Maine Community Foundation’s 10-thousand dollar grant to Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries to enhance food security in communities impacted by COVID-19.

“We know that people that live and work here know about seafood,” said Paul Anderson, Executive Director at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. “But we know there’s also visitors and guests, and we want to continue to teach them about where their seafood comes from and how important it is to our communities that these fishermen continue to work.”

MCCF says they’re creating a free pamphlet highlighting where you can buy and eat local seafood.

Call them at 367-2708 to add your establishment to the brochure.

