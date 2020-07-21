Ellsworth unaminously approves budget, library stays funded

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has passed its budget for the fiscal year 2021.

A big topic of discussion was whether to cut $100,000 from the library’s budget.

Ellsworth’s Library Director says city councilors agreed to not cut the budget this year, but instead take the money from a previous fund balance.

It’s a one-time deal for this year only and would make up for budget shortfalls.

Library officials expect staffing and hours of operation will go unchanged now that funding has been restored.

”They’ll have approximately the same amount of money that they had last year to survive with,” Ellsworth City Councilor John Phillips said. “It gives them a year to make preparations, either to find more money from subscribers or any other methodology that they see fit.”

“[We’re] very pleased that we have a full budget and going forward,” said Ellsworth Library Director Amy Wisehart. “The community is in need of services right now, so we are very excited to move forward with that.”

With the funds comes a stipulation. Library and city officials, as well as library supporters, need to discuss the library including financial support and ways to bring in more revenue.

The library serves 18 surrounding communities in addition to Ellsworth.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.