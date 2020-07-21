East Millinocket closes deal on former Great Northern Paper Company Mill site

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Town of East Millinocket now owns the former Great Northern Paper Company Mill site.

Selectman Michael Michaud said the deal closed on Tuesday with Katahdin KI50.

Back in May, residents voted to give the town the right to buy the site on Main Street.

The total price tag is $1.45 million.

Michaud tells us it was funded by grants.

They're now looking to develop the property into an industrial complex.

“If the town is ever going to control its own destiny, the way to do it is to actually own the mill site. A potential tenant was in there last week going through the site, so a lot of good and exciting things happening,” East Millinocket selectmen, Michael Michaud, said.

A potential company looking to move into that site has forestry-related products.

Michaud says there are lots of opportunities with more than 222,000 square feet available.

Some demolition has already begun on the site.

