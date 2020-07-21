Crafts wins GOP primary in CD-2 after ranked-choice tabulation
Dale Crafts has won the Republican primary for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District after the ranked-choice voting tabulation was conducted on Tuesday.
Crafts led the initial count and, despite concessions from second-place Adrienne Bennett and third-place Eric Brakey, the ranked-choice voting process ensued because Crafts did not capture at least 50% of the initial vote.
Crafts will face Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in November.
