Crafts wins GOP primary in CD-2 after ranked-choice tabulation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

Dale Crafts has won the Republican primary for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District after the ranked-choice voting tabulation was conducted on Tuesday.

Crafts led the initial count and, despite concessions from second-place Adrienne Bennett and third-place Eric Brakey, the ranked-choice voting process ensued because Crafts did not capture at least 50% of the initial vote.

Crafts will face Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in November.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.